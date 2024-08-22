Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 316,767 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 384,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 147,935 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 63,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

RVT stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,066.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

