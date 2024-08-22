Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 614 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,795 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $375.10 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.12 and a 1 year high of $378.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.49 and its 200-day moving average is $302.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.