Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after buying an additional 3,063,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $94,722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,617 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 388.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 298,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 237,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 229,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

