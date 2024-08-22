Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,845,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

