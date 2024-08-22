Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $82,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,789,000 after acquiring an additional 195,106 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ingredion by 43.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after acquiring an additional 123,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 115,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $132.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.88 and its 200 day moving average is $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $133.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,275 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

