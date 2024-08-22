Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXM. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000 in the last three months. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

