Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,561 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,363,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 261,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 139,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,408,000 after purchasing an additional 125,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WaFd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,430,000 after buying an additional 123,575 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WAFD shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

