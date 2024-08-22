Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,099,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $5,487,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,838,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $168.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $169.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,728. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

