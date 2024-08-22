Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $399,000 Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in FirstCash by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $117.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average is $116.16. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FCFS

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.