Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DexCom by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 456,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,654,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DexCom by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $73.20 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.63.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

