Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,313,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,587 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,595,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,427,000 after buying an additional 62,009 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,508,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 84,305 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,320,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,730,000 after acquiring an additional 269,441 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

