Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $513,000 Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SASR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 148,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 60,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,033,000 after acquiring an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 40,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

