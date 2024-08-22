Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 31.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 48,619 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,218.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 300,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 277,847 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $906.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.