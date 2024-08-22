Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 414,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 139,539 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 131.8% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 88,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 272.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 316,500 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 184,833.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $37,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $37,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $70,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,075 shares of company stock worth $3,963,791 over the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

