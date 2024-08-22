Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $162.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $176.44.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,378.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,699 shares of company stock worth $3,395,049 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

