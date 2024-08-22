Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $298.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.45. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $298.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,492,928. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

