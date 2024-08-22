Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zeta Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Zeta Global Trading Down 2.6 %

Zeta Global stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

