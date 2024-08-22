Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,067 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $84,157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 743.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after buying an additional 197,125 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Woodward by 12.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,359,000 after buying an additional 147,856 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Woodward by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,425,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $158.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.03 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.20.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. Woodward’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

