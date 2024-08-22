Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,733 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 39.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas M. Schosser acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,663.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $193,046.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas M. Schosser bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,663.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,885 shares of company stock valued at $306,645 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NWBI stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.