Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Astronics worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Astronics by 856.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 345,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Astronics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Astronics Price Performance

Astronics stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.50 million, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.87. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Astronics had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $198.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.