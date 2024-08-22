Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PFS opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

