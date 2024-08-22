Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,554 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

KOF stock opened at $88.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

