Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $186.43 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.