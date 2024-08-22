Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 104.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

