Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Hercules Capital worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE HTGC opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.