Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.26. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 221,784 shares changing hands.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

About Hesai Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hesai Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hesai Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

