Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.26. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 221,784 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.43.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
