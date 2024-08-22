Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:HFRO opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $8.93.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
