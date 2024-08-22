Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.26. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

