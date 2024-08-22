Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,656.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $3,755,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,664,656.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $3,755,093.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 969,018 shares of company stock valued at $19,260,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.