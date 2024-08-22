HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HNI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,208,000 after acquiring an additional 287,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HNI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,032,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HNI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 206,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,368,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at HNI

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $3,556,070.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,642,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,198.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,642,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,489. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.74 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

