Holger Bartel Sells 20,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $367,800.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $137,218.54.

Travelzoo Stock Down 2.2 %

Travelzoo stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

