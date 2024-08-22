Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $87.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Hologic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Hologic

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hologic by 77.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,183,000 after purchasing an additional 216,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hologic by 21.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,535,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,243,000 after purchasing an additional 450,190 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 60.9% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,669,000 after purchasing an additional 885,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $80.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.