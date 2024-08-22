HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of HMST opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $287.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HomeStreet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 127,969 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

