Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 1,656.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,765,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,825,000 after buying an additional 103,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 88,223.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 67,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 67,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBNC opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $656.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $97.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

