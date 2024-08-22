Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.37.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

