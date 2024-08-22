Howard W. Robin Sells 14,881 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 14,881 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $19,047.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. The company had revenue of $23.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.