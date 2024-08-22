Howard W. Robin Sells 14,881 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 14,881 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $19,047.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NKTR stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.66.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. The company had revenue of $23.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.
