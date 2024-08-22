HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,025 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HP were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LongView Wealth Management bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in HP by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 88,230 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in HP by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 493,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.