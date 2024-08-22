H&T Group (LON:HAT) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 531 ($6.90) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HAT opened at GBX 394 ($5.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 384.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 387.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 14.66. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 305 ($3.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 502.07 ($6.52).

In other H&T Group news, insider Simon Walker purchased 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £38,564.55 ($50,109.86). Insiders own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

