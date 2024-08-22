H&T Group (LON:HAT) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 531 ($6.90) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday.
H&T Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at H&T Group
In other H&T Group news, insider Simon Walker purchased 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £38,564.55 ($50,109.86). Insiders own 10.42% of the company’s stock.
H&T Group Company Profile
H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than H&T Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.