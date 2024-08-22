Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 475,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Huddled Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.92. The company has a market cap of £9.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 2.30.

About Huddled Group

(Get Free Report)

Huddled Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huddled Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huddled Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.