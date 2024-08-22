Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $396.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $396.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $396.35.

HUM stock opened at $358.55 on Wednesday. Humana has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 32,648.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after buying an additional 134,185 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Humana by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

