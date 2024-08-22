Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt Sells 222 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $23,292.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $105.69. 2,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $97.64. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 29,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 121.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

