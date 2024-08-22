IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ICCM stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.57.
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 101.66% and a negative net margin of 444.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
