IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICCM stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 101.66% and a negative net margin of 444.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

About IceCure Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical Ltd ( NASDAQ:ICCM Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of IceCure Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.