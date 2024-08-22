IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1,373.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 37.0% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 39.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

IDEX Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE IEX opened at $201.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.41. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

