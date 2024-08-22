IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3995 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.
IG Group Stock Performance
Shares of IG Group stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. IG Group has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $11.69.
About IG Group
