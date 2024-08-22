IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3995 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

IG Group Stock Performance

Shares of IG Group stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. IG Group has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Get IG Group alerts:

About IG Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.