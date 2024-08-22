Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,242 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 426.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $100,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $4,527,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,636,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 33.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.10.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $132.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

