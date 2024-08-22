Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.10.

Illumina stock opened at $132.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.16. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $171.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 426.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $100,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $4,527,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,636,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

