Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the software maker on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Immersion has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

IMMR stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $315.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,833.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

