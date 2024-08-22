Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Immersion Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.94.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.55. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Immersion will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 32,323 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Immersion by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 99,853 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,669,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

