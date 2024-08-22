Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading 3.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.79. 156,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 803,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Specifically, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,613.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Immunome Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 52.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 57,242 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immunome by 34.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Immunome by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

