Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,133.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

